Europe's new breed of grid parity projects is mushrooming on the southern fringes of the continent. With governments' flexible attitude towards remuneration, to the detriment of reliable planning, the desire to make grid parity projects work is strong, and its progress will likely spread north.From pv magazine December 2018 issue Benedikt Ortmann, Managing Director, BayWa r.e. Solar Projects GmbH sits behind the wheel. "I don't think we can go there," says his construction site manager, sitting in the passenger seat of the van. He points at a 10 meter wide, deep looking puddle in the middle ...

