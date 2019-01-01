

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Southern Company (SO) announced it completed the sale of Gulf Power Company to NextEra Energy. This marks the completion of the sales of Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and the entities holding Southern Power's interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton.



'These sales deliver substantial value to Southern Company and our stockholders. By strengthening our financial position and allowing us to fund our business without raising significant additional capital, the value proposition of this deal is clear,' said Thomas Fanning, chairman, president and CEO of Southern Company.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX