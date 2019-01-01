Award-Winning Thrillers Highlighted in LibraryBub's Selection for January

LOS ANGELES, January 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. Founded in 2015, LibraryBub is the industry's first service dedicated to connecting indie and small-press authors with libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska, the core commitment of LibraryBub, working with all major libraries, is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector.

The January list of outstanding books by self-publishing authors appears below. The featured publications have been acclaimed by critics and have been heartily welcomed by readers. Some of them have already become Amazon best sellers in their categories. Many of these books have achieved awards within the independent publishing sector. Moreover, these books are already enhancing the lives of their readers. Pulitzer-winner Ray Bradbury spent much of his childhood in the Carnegie library in his hometown of Waukegan, Illinois and started writing fiction at the age of 12 before his family moved to Los Angeles. He said, "I don't believe in colleges and universities. I believe in libraries because most students don't have any money," and recalled, "When I graduated from high school, it was during the Depression and we had no money. I couldn't go to college, so I went to the library three days a week for 10 years." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska is eager to support them in that role. "Libraries are hubs for societal and personal development. Lives take entirely new directions because of the impact of libraries and it excites me to know that the books we recommend are part of something so influential and important," she says. Through a broad range of outreach and output (courses, coaching, books, newsletters and her publishing house Leaders Press), Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

Below is January's selection by category:

FICTION:

Literature & Fiction

I'll Always Be with You by Violetta Armour ISBN: 978-1491768303

Mystery & Thriller

The British Frontline by Thomas J. Eyre ISBN: 978-1980494676

Facing the Dragon by Philip Derrick ISBN: 978-0999120217

Hollywood via Orchard Street by Wayne Clark ISBN: 978-1775191513

A Prayer for the Devil by Dale Allan ISBN: 978-1937110345

Up in Smoke (Book One of the Glock Grannies Cozy Mystery series) by Shannon VanBergen ISBN: 978-1544667737

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Metanoia by David John Wheeler ISBN: 978-1543912012

The Songweaver's Vow by Laura VanArendonk Baugh ISBN: 978-1631650048

Children's

The Big Move to Roneyville (Book One of the Adventures of Quint the Bookmobile series) by Kathleen Quinton ISBN: 978-1513636122

Captain Riddle's Treasure by G.V. Rama Rao ISBN: 978-0991562244

Glowstone Peak by David Dye, Sebastian Hurt and Karin Hurt ISBN: 978-1732264700

Intergalactic Troublemakers by John McCarrick ISBN: 978-1943386369

NON-FICTION:

Biographies & Memoirs

From the Shadows: a journey of self-discovery and renewal by Elizabeth Onyeabor ISBN: 978-1627472326

Warm Tears and Cold Rutabaga Don't Mix (or Ma, Was It Me or You?) by Barbara Patton ISBN: 978-1418416263

White Woman, Black Heart by Barbara Miller ISBN: 978-1986706018

Business

The Entrepreneur Ethos: how to build a more ethical, inclusive and resilient entrepreneur community by Jarie Bolander ISBN: 978-1634925501

Health & Fitness

The Optimal Dose: restore your health with the power of Vitamin D3 by Judson Somerville ISBN: 978-1732655003

Health, Family & Lifestyle

The Happy Stay-at-Home Mom: how to look and feel amazing after having your baby by Sara Gaviria ISBN: 978-0692090619

Law

You're Under Arrest!: understanding the criminal justice system by Margaret C. Jasper ISBN: 978-0984140404

Politics & Social Sciences

Crime in America: conservatives' approaches toward criminals, police, criminal justice and the opioid crisis by Philip Palade ISBN: 978-1949537031

Religion & Spirituality

The Women in His Life: What Jesus Saw in Them by Patricia Daly ISBN: 978-1505387599

Science

Be a Human Calculator by Rajesh Sarswat ISBN: 978-9352066070

Vaccines on Trial: truths and consequences (Book Three of the On Trial series) by Pierre St Clair ISBN: 978-1981379361

Self-Help

7 Questions to Answer Before You Retire by Hilary Henderson ISBN: 978-1731569387

Writing Skills

The Author Startup: a radical approach to rapidly writing and self-publishing your book on Amazon by Ray Brehm ISBN: 978-1545200476

"LibraryBub is invaluable for authors of all genres. It has not only expanded my readership," says Alessandra Solis, author of the Eat Hot… Look Hot diet books, "but also drawn the attention of every major news network in America" to her unusual approach to weight loss. "I have LibraryBub to thank for bringing hope to the masses of frustrated dieters."

