

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in negative territory on Wednesday, the first trading day of 2019, in the absence of fresh cues overnight from Wall Street, which was closed for the New Year's Day holiday.



Worries about global economic growth dampened investor sentiment after results of a private survey showed that China's manufacturing activity in December contracted for the first time in 19 months amid trade tensions with the U.S.



The Australian market is declining, with banks among the leading losers.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 35.90 points or 0.64 percent to 5,610.50, after touching a low of 5,608.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 31.70 points or 0.56 percent to 5,679.60. On Monday, Australian stocks finished the last trading session of 2018 slightly lower after the release of weak Chinese data.



In the banking space, National Australia Bank, Westpac and ANZ Banking are lower in a range of 0.6 percent to 0.8 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is edging up 0.1 percent.



Among the major miners, BHP Group is advancing almost 1 percent, while Rio Tinto is down 0.3 percent and Fortescue Metals is lower by 0.2 percent.



Shares of AusQuest are falling more than 26 percent after the mining exploration company said it is abandoning two of its projects in Western Australia, the Billy Blue Zinc and Jimberlana Nickel Projects, as they did not seem worth mining.



Oil stocks are also mostly lower despite crude oil prices edging higher on Monday. Woodside Petroleum is losing 0.4 percent and Oil Search is down 0.5 percent, while Santos is adding 0.2 percent.



Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is declining almost 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is down 0.1 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7048, down from 0.7062 on Monday.



Among the other markets in the region, Hong Kong is losing more than 2 percent and Singapore is lower by more than 1 percent. Shanghai, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan are all down by almost 1 percent each. Markets in Japan and New Zealand remain closed for the New Year holidays.



Overnight, the U.S. and European markets were closed for the New Year's Day holidays.



Crude oil futures slipped in Asian trades after rising on Monday. WTI crude for February delivery is declining $0.13 or 0.29 percent to $45.28 a barrel.



