Nordic Nanovector Appoints Mark Wright as Head of Manufacturing

Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces the appointment of Dr Mark Wright as Head of Manufacturing. He joins the company today and will lead all aspects of the manufacture of Betalutin for clinical trials and future commercialisation, as well as the production of new CD37-targeting candidates emerging from the company's pipeline.

Dr Wright joins from Piramal Healthcare, an international Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) specialising in the production and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Dr Wright spent the past 12 years at Piramal, based at its cGMP accredited facilities in the UK, and has expertise in all aspects of the manufacture of radio-immuno conjugates and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). He has experience of cGMP manufacture of 25 ADC projects, including the manufacture of ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin), a CD30-targeting ADC for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin's lymphoma and systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma, which was one of the first ADCs approved.

Marco Renoldi, Nordic Nanovector's Chief Operating Officer, said, "Mark has highly relevant experience in the manufacture of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer. As we advance with Betalutin through the pivotal PARADIGME study we are putting in place key elements for its commercialisation pending approval. We are pleased to welcome Mark to the team and anticipate that his expertise will prove highly valuable towards this goal."

Mark Wright commented: "Nordic Nanovector's CD37-targeting approach, including Betalutin, offers multiple opportunities for the development of novel targeted therapies that incorporate different types of anti-tumour payloads. I am looking forward to working with the team and bringing my knowledge to this crucial part of its product development and commercialisation strategy." ADCETRIS is the US registered trademark of Seattle Genetics, Inc.

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in core markets. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on Nordic Nanovector's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "targets", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historic facts. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, risks associated with implementation of Nordic Nanovector's strategy, risks and uncertainties associated with the development and/or approval of Nordic Nanovector's product candidates, ongoing and future clinical trials and expected trial results, the ability to commercialise Betalutin, technology changes and new products in Nordic Nanovector's potential market and industry, Nordic Nanovector's freedom to operate (competitors patents) in respect of the products it develops, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions, and legislative, regulatory and political factors. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Nordic Nanovector disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact::

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg,

VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

International Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44-207-638-9571

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

