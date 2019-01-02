

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open lower on Wednesday as traders return to their desks after the New Year break.



A day before House Democrats are set to vote on their recently announced plans to end the U.S. government shutdown, President Donald Trump has invited Republican and Democratic congressional leaders to a border security briefing later today. However, it was not clear who would attend the meeting.



Elsewhere, results of a private survey showed that China's manufacturing sector contracted for the first time in 19 months in December due to ongoing trade frictions between the world's two largest economies. The Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.7 from 50.2 in November.



Investors look ahead to Friday's U.S. December jobs report as well as the annual meeting of the American Economic Association, where Fed Chair Powell is interviewed with predecessors Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke, for clues on the outlook for interest rates.



Asian markets are broadly lower, with benchmark indexes in Australia, China, Hong Kong and South Korea falling 1-2 percent while Japan's markets remain closed.



Safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese yen rose against the dollar while oil prices started the New Year on a tepid note, with both Brent and WTI falling around 2 percent on fears of slowing global growth and concerns of an ongoing supply glut.



The U.S. and European markets remained closed on Tuesday in observance of New Year's Day.



On Monday, U.S. stocks closed out a dismal, turbulent year on a firm note, but still ended 2018 with the worst showing in a decade.



The Dow rallied 1.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.9 percent, reflecting window dressing as mutual fund and other portfolio managers looked to improve their performance for the year.



European markets ended Monday's session on a mixed noted despite soothing comments from both the U.S. and Chinese presidents praising progress in trade talks.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.4 percent. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.1 percent in an abbreviated trading session, while France's CAC 40 index climbed 1.1 percent.



A number of markets, including those in Germany, Switzerland and the Nordic countries were closed on New Year's Eve.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX