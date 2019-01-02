BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Director Declaration

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Ms Jane Lewis, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Majedie Investments PLC with effect from 1 January 2019.

Enquiries

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2427

2 January 2019