BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, December 15
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the "Company")
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
Director Declaration
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Ms Jane Lewis, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Majedie Investments PLC with effect from 1 January 2019.
Enquiries
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427
2 January 2019