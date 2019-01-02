The European Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
London, December 21
The European Investment Trust plc (the "Company")
Director changes
Further to the announcement made on 29 November 2018, the Board confirms that Ms Sue Inglis and Mr Andrew Watkins have been appointed as Directors of the Company with effect from 1 January 2019.
There are no further details or disclosures required under section 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules in relation to these appointments, save that Sue Inglis is a limited partner of Cantor Fitzgerald LP.
2 January 2019
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12
