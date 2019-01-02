The European Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

The European Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

Director changes

Further to the announcement made on 29 November 2018, the Board confirms that Ms Sue Inglis and Mr Andrew Watkins have been appointed as Directors of the Company with effect from 1 January 2019.

There are no further details or disclosures required under section 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules in relation to these appointments, save that Sue Inglis is a limited partner of Cantor Fitzgerald LP.

2 January 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP