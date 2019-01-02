sprite-preloader
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Lapse of unexercised options

PR Newswire

London, January 1

AIM and Media Release

2 January 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Lapse of unexercised options

Base Resources Limited (ASX / AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that 61,425,061 options with an exercise price of A$0.40 per share lapsed unexercised following their expiry on 31 December 2018.

Base Resources now has the following securities on issue:

  • 1,166,623,040 fully paid ordinary shares.
  • 48,586,062 performance rights issued pursuant to the terms of the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan.

A PDF version of this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager - Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500


