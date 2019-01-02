AIM and Media Release

2 January 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Lapse of unexercised options

Base Resources Limited (ASX / AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that 61,425,061 options with an exercise price of A$0.40 per share lapsed unexercised following their expiry on 31 December 2018.

Base Resources now has the following securities on issue:

1,166,623,040 fully paid ordinary shares.

48,586,062 performance rights issued pursuant to the terms of the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan.

