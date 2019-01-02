TFB Holding's Ownership in TF Bank

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 02, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank's largest owner TFB Holding AB has informed the company that part of the holding in TF Bank has been transferred to Tiberon AB.

Through the transfer, one of TFB Holding's owners will hold shares in TF Bank directly via Tiberon AB. Following the transfer Tiberon AB holds 2,033,474 shares in TF Bank, corresponding to approx. 9.5 percent of capital and votes, which has also been announced in the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's PDMR transactions register.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. The platform is designed for scalability and adaptability to different products, countries, currencies and digital banking solutions. TF Bank carries out deposit and lending activities for about 1 million consumers in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Germany, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania through subsidiary, branch or cross-border banking. In its E-commerce Solutions segment, TF Bank offer next-generation payment and checkout solutions for online retailers in the Nordics, Estonia and Poland. TF Bank is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

