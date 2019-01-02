DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Interim Results to 30 September 2018

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Interim Results to 30 September 2018 02-Jan-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 2 January 2019 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC ("Hot Rocks" or the "Company") UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT I hereby present the interim results for the Company for the six months ended 30 September 2018. The Company is an active investor largely in junior natural resources companies and we have experienced a turbulent first half in this sector. Nonetheless our portfolio has performed satisfactorily and we are excited about new additions to our portfolio such as Predator Oil & Gas (LSE:PRD). The Company made a total comprehensive gain of GBP81,935 for the period, compared to a total comprehensive loss of GBP10,259 for the same period last year. The Company will not be paying a dividend. Cash at bank as at 30 September 2018 was GBP47,679 (30 September 2017: GBP7,446). We hold stakes in the following entities: Brazil Tungsten Holdings Limited Copper Bay Limited Elephant Oil Limited Block Energy plc (formerly Goldcrest Resources plc) Impact Oil & Gas Limited Mafula Energy Limited MedGold Resources Corp Minergy Limited Rift Resources Limited New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited (trading as t5) Royal Road Minerals Limited (formerly Tigris Resources Limited) Upland Resources Limited N4 Pharma PLC Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC The interim results have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors. Brian Rowbotham Non-Executive Chairman The Directors of the issuer are responsible for the content of this announcement. For further information please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell: 0207 264 4366 Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller: 020 7220 9796 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018 6 months 6 months To To 30 September 30 September 2018 2017 Unaudited Unaudited Continuing operations GBP GBP Revenue - - Share based payment - (115,600) Operating expenses (49,516) (24,354) Other gains 45,829 18,510 Fair value gains/(losses) on 85,617 111,181 financial assets _______ _______ Profit/(Loss) from operations 81,930 (10,263) Interest receivable 5 4 _______ _______ Profit/(Loss) before taxation 81,935 (10,259) Income tax expense - - _______ _______ Profit/(Loss) for the period 81,935 (10,259) _______ _______ _______ _______ Total comprehensive income/(loss) 81,935 (10,259) for the period _______ _______ Earnings per share (pence) Basic 0.05 - Diluted 0.05 - HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2018 As at As at 30 September 30 September 2018 2017 Unaudited Unaudited Assets GBP GBP Non-current assets Financial assets at fair value 862,588 945,220 through profit and loss _______ _______ 862,588 945,220 _______ _______ Current assets Other receivables - - Cash and cash equivalents 47,679 7,446 _______ _______ 47,679 7,446 _______ _______ Total assets 910,267 952,666 _______ _______ Equity and liabilities Equity Called up share capital 173,602 173,602 Share premium account 1,174,631 1,174,631 Shares based payment reserve 115,600 115,600 Retained loss (659,560) (610,925) ________ ________ 804,273 852,908 _______ _______ Current liabilities Trade and other payables 105,994 99,758 _______ _______ Total equity and liabilities 910,267 952,666 _______ _______ HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018 6 months to 6 months to 30 September 30 September 2018 2017 Unaudited Unaudited GBP GBP Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit/(loss) 53,673 (10,259) Adjustments: Fair value adjustment of financial (85,617) (111,181) assets through profit and loss Loss / (Gains) on disposal of (45,829) - financial assets through profit and loss Charge for share based payments - 115,600 Finance income (5) (4) Movements in working capital: Decrease/(increase) in trade and other - 720 receivables Increase/(decrease) in trade and other 28,678 (1,738) payables _______ _______ Net cash used in operating activities (49,100) (6,862) _______ _______ Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposal of financial 80,063 2,088 assets through profit and loss ________ ________ Net cash used in investing activities 80,063 2,088 ________ ________ Cash flows from financing activities Interest received 5 4 ________ ________ Net cash from financing activities 5 4 ________ ________ Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash (30,968) (4,770) equivalents ________ ________ Cash and cash equivalents at the 16,710 12,216 beginning of the period ________ ________ Cash and cash equivalents at the end 47,678 7,446 of the period ________ ________ HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC ACCOUNTING POLICIES FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018 1 Financial Information *********************** The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. It has been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union. The accounting policies used in the preparation of this set of condensed interim financial statements are consistent with those set out in the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2018. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2018 were approved by the Board of Directors on 31 August 2018 and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the independent auditor on those accounts was unqualified. The financial information for the six months ended 30 September 2018 has not been reviewed. As permitted, the Company has chosen not to adopt IAS 34 "Interim Financial Statements" in preparing this interim financial information. Risks and Uncertainties The Board continuously assesses and monitors the key risks of the business.

The key risks that could affect the Company's medium-term performance and the factors that mitigate those risks have not substantially changed from those discussed in the Financial Statements to 31 March 2018. Critical accounting estimates The preparation of the condensed interim financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the end of the reporting period. Significant items subject to estimates are set out in the accounting policies of the Company's Financial Statements to 31 March 2018.

