

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate firm Hammerson Plc (HMSO.L) on Wednesday confirmed that its financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2018 is anticipated to be in line with market expectations.



Hammerson also announced that its share buyback programme will be paused prior to publication of results for the year 2018, during the closed period.



As part of Hammerson's reshaped strategy announced on July 24, 2018, up to 300 million pounds of share buybacks was targeted over the twelve month period to July 2019. As of December 31, a total of 129 million pounds or 43% of the target has been executed.



The company said it will provide an update on capital allocation as part of the Full Year Results in February 2019.



