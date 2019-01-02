ESPOO, Finland, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 02 January 2019 at 09:30 hrs

As disclosed on 2 November 2018, F.Scott Ball starts today 2 January 2019 as CEO of Citycon. He joined Citycon on November 15, 2018 and has since then familiarized himself with Citycon's business and operations. Ball has extensive experience in the retail real estate business from more than three decades and he has held a range of leadership positions. Prior to joining Citycon, he was Founder and President of a private real estate investment and retail advisory firm before which he worked at Starwood Retail Partners.

"I am excited to become the CEO of Citycon starting today. Over the past few weeks, I have had the chance to spend time with the people and the assets and I am impressed not only by the quality of the real estate but also by the dedicated teams working to improve these properties on a daily basis. Looking ahead, we will continue to work hard to bring the company to the next level and to create value to all stakeholders," says F. Scott Ball, CEO of Citycon.

Ball will replace Marcel Kokkeel, who has served as Citycon's CEO since 2011.

For further information, please contact:

Mikko Pohjala

IR and Communications Director

Tel. +358-40-838-0709

mikko.pohjala@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is a leading pan-Nordic shopping centre owner focused on the major cities in Finland, Norway, Sweden, Estonia, and Denmark.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa2) and Standard & Poor's (BBB). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/f--scott-ball-starts-as-ceo-of-citycon,c2710065