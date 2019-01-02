

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Wednesday, IHS Markit is slated to publish PMI data of Italy. Thereafter, final manufacturing PMI reports from France and Germany are due at 3.50 am ET and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases Eurozone final manufacturing PMI for December.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the pound, it fell against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 124.72 against the yen, 0.8996 against the pound, 1.1238 against the franc and 1.1435 against the greenback as of 3:40 am ET.



