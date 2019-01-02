Business Reporter - Saudi Arabia Launches First Visitor Visa for Sports Fans Worldwide With Formula E

LONDON, January 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Saudi Arabia has recently introduced new electronic visas for international visitors, enabling sports enthusiasts to attend the Formula E championship race.

In line with the Vision 2030 objective to place Saudi Arabia on the global tourism map, the country has launched e-Visas for the first time ever. The new visa process platform, known as "Sharek," was launched just in time for the prestigious Formula E championship race on 15th December 2018. Opening borders to international visitors meant that motor fans from around the globe were welcome to enjoy live sport, music and culture on the outskirts of Riyadh.

Ad Diriyah, a heritage site of Saudi Arabia, was the hosting location for the event, providing a historically rich setting for motor racing enthusiasts. Whilst preserving Saudi Arabia's strong heritage, sharing culture with international visitors is a cornerstone of Vision 2030. Not only does the e-Visa help bridge the gap between cultures, it enables an uncomplicated process for foreign travellers accessing the country.

Saudi Arabia has also worked with UNESCO to build the track from existing infrastructure. This holds true to environmentally friendly values of Formula E, whilst pioneering the country as a leading force in sustainability.

Read the full article here:https://www.business-reporter.co.uk/2018/12/17/saudi-arabia-launches-first-visitor-visa-for-sports-fans-worldwide-with-formula-e/gsc.tab=0

