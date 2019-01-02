sprite-preloader
WKN: 549309 ISIN: DE0005493092 Ticker-Symbol: BVB 
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Christian Pulisic moves to Chelsea London but will return on a loan back to Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season 2018/2019

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2019 / The player Christian Pulisic ("Player") will move from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA (XETRA: BVB) to Chelsea Football Club PLC ("Chelsea FC") but will return on a loan back to BVB until the end of the Bundesliga season 2018/2019 (i.e. end of June 30th, 2019).

This is the agreement of both clubs and the player. Chelsea FC will pay BVB a fixed transfer compensation in the amount of EUR 64.0 m. (sixty four million euros), the loan back to Dortmund follows free of any compensation.

The formal handling of the transfer and the Loan back are still subject to both transfers being matched and authorised in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System (FIFA TMS) until January 31st, 2019 (end of FIFA winter transfer window season 2018/2019) by latest.

With the realization of this transaction and on the basis of the current planning and forecast, the management expects an annual net profit in a double-digit million Euro amount for the entire financial year 2018/2019 (ends on June 30, 2019). The previous profit forecast of a low single-digit million annual net profit - published in the annual report 2017/2018 (see here in the management report, page 64) - will therefore no longer be upheld.

Dortmund, January 2nd, 2019

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/531705/Christian-Pulisic-moves-to-Chelsea-London-but-will-return-on-a-loan-back-to-Borussia-Dortmund-until-the-end-of-the-season-20182019


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE