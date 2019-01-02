Through the long-awaited auction, which will be held on February 26, the Colombian Government intends to allocate 1.18 million MWh per year. Selected projects will be awarded a 12-year PPA.Colombia's Ministry of Energy and Mines has announced that the country's first auction for large-scale renewable energy projects will be held on February 26. The auction, which was originally scheduled to be held on January 2, had been postponed by the Colombian government in early November at request of all interested investors and developers, the ministry said at the time. In its new statement, the ministry ...

