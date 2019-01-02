JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Voting Rights and Capital

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

2 January 2019

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the Company notifies the market of the following:

The total number of ordinary shares in issue at the close of business on 31 December 2018 (being the last trading day of December) was 81,754,670 with each ordinary share carrying the right to one vote.

The total number of the zero dividend redeemable preference shares in issue at the close of business on 31 December 2018 (being the last trading day of December) was 11,907,720. The Company also has 6.00 per cent. convertible unsecured subordinated loan stock due 2021 in an aggregate nominal amount of £38,861,140 in issue at the close of business on the same date. The zero dividend preference shares and the convertible unsecured subordinated loan stock do not carry voting rights at a general meeting of the Company except in certain limited circumstances as prescribed by the Company's Articles of Incorporation and the trust deed constituting the loan stock respectively.

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 81,754,670.

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

