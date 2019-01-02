sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.01.2019 | 11:37
Sanditon Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Inside Information under MAR

PR Newswire

London, January 2

Sanditon Investment Trust PLC (the 'Company')

Statement re Inside Information under MAR

Sanditon Investment Trust PLC confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the interim financial report for the half year ended 31 December 2018.

02 January 2019


