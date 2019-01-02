Microland Appoints Deepak Shetty as Chief People Officer

BANGALORE, India, January 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Microland, India's leading digital IT transformation company, today announced the appointment of Deepak Shetty as Chief People Officer. Deepak will be based at Microland's corporate office in Bangalore and will be responsible for leading the Human Resources function and partner with the business leadership to build an organization for a future, that is versatile and adaptable, with a distinctive culture that drives business performance and productivity.

Deepak brings with him 25+ years of exhaustive functional experience as a Human Resources practitioner, leading various organizations through expansions, transformations and playing an instrumental role in building a robust HR function. Prior to joining Microland, Deepak was the Head of Human Resources for the Philips Innovation Campus, where he spent 9.5 years, prior to which he was with Genpact for 4 years as Vice President of HR. Prior to Genpact, Deepak also worked for Hewlett Packard, Nestle and Bosch.

"People are our most important assets and we take great pride in being a truly employee centric organization. With Deepak's appointment as our Chief People Officer, we are confident of sustaining this philosophy with ever greater focus and continue being an employer of choice in the marketplace. I am glad to welcome Deepak to Microland. He is a seasoned HR professional who would be driving the HR Strategy, Operations and Organizational Development with a digital first approach. He will also play a pivotal role in ensuring that we have the 'right' talent in place to accelerate the digital journey of our customers," said Pradeep Kar, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Microland Limited.

Commenting on his appointment as the Chief People Officer, Deepak said, "I am delighted to be a part of an iconic company that has managed to stay at the forefront of technology change over the last 29 years, transforming both customer and employee experiences. I am looking forward to be a part of the next generation technology services company, which has recently won the Best Practice Award at the National HRD conference."

Deepak is an alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur and National Institute of Technology, Surathkal.

About Microland

Microland accelerates the digital transformation journey for global enterprises enabling them to deliver high-value business outcomes to their clients. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Microland has more than 4,100 professionals from 19 nationalities across its offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East and North America. Microland enables global enterprises to become more agile and innovative by integration of emerging technologies and the application of automation, analytics and predictive intelligence to their business processes. For more information, visit: https://www.microland.com.