Overall, the country's cumulative installed PV power has now surpassed 45.55 GW. In the first 11 months of 2018, newly registered PV capacity reached 2.6 GW.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has revealed that around 223.6 MW of new PV systems were registered in the country in November. This is around 40 MW more than in the previous month. Demand was particularly driven by the residential and commercial segments (up to 750 kW), which accounted for 201 MW of the newly registered capacity. As for ground-mounted plants, the newly registered installations ...

