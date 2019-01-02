Ora Traders B.V based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, has been admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Stockholm from the 3rd of January, 2019. From this date, Ora Traders B.V is admitted to trading in INET in CCP cleared securities. Member: Ora Traders B.V INET ID: ORA Admitted: 3rd of January, 2019 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 734 49 7381 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Stockholm Henning Kruse Julian Butterworth Managing Director Head of European Sales Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=704621