Chubb European Group Completes Redomicile to France in Preparation for Brexit

LONDON, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb European Group today announced that it has redomiciled its businesses from London to France effective 1 January, consistent with its previously announced Brexit preparations. The move, which was approved by regulators in July 2018, provides Chubb customers with continuous, uninterrupted service regardless of the outcome of Brexit negotiations between the UK and the European Union.

David Furby, Regional President, Chubb European Group, said, "Chubb has focused on delivering clarity, continuity of service and certainty for our customers, brokers and other partners, regardless of the final outcome of Brexit. We're pleased that the redomicile of Chubb European Group's businesses to France has been completed as planned."

Both Chubb European Group SE and ACE Europe Life SE now operate under the supervision of the French regulator ACPR: 4 Place de Budapest, CS 92459, 75436 PARIS CEDEX 09 and operate in the UK - until further notice - as a passported EEA branch. Both entities are subject to regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK.

The new registered address for Chubb European Group SE and ACE Europe Life SE is La Tour Carpe Diem, 31 Place des Corolles, Esplanade Nord, 92400 Courbevoie, France.

The company registered number for Chubb European Group SE has changed to 450 327 374 RCS Nanterre.

The company registered number for ACE Europe Life SE has changed to 497 825 539 RCS Nanterre.

Further information about Chubb's Brexit plans can found at www.chubb.com/brexit

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com/uk

