Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Director Dealings 02-Jan-2019 / 11:12 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 2 January 2019 Urban Exposure plc (the "Company", the "Group" or "Urban Exposure") Director Dealings Urban Exposure plc (the "Company" or "Urban Exposure") is a specialist residential development financier and asset manager. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: William McKee, CBE 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Non-Executive Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment: Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Urban Exposure plc b) LEI 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 0.01p instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.72 19,500 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 19,500 - Price GBP0.72 - Total value GBP14,040.00 e) Date of the transaction 31 December 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Andrew Baddeley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment: Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Urban Exposure plc b) LEI 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 0.01p instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.75 25,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 25,000 - Price GBP0.75 - Total value GBP18,750.00 e) Date of the transaction 31 December 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM Enquiries: Urban Exposure plc Tel: +44 (0) 845 643 2173 Randeesh Sandhu, CEO Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 Adviser and Sole Broker) Neil Patel Gillian Martin Jonathan Wilkes-Green Louis Davies MHP Communications (Financial Public Tel: +44 (0) 20 3128 8100 Relations) Barnaby Fry Charlie Barker Sophia Samaras Notes to Editors Urban Exposure plc is a specialist residential development finance and asset management company that has been formed to provide finance for UK real estate development loans. The Company focuses on two main revenue streams: interest and fees generated on principal lending from its own balance sheet; and asset management income generated from managing and servicing real estate development loans financed by third parties. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") and the Company confirms that the PDMR's notification obligations under MAR have also been satisfied. ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: DSH TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 7083 EQS News ID: 762897 End of Announcement EQS News Service

