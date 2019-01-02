NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003K5E043LHLO706 The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 31 December 2018 were: 164.50c Capital only USD (cents) 129.17p Capital only Sterling (pence) 170.65c Including current year income USD (cents) 133.99p Including current year income Sterling (pence) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 28th December 2018, the Company has 205,316,108 ordinary shares in issue. C SHARES The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust C Share plc at close of business on 31 December 2018 were: 124.08c Capital only USD (cents) 97.43p Capital only Sterling (pence) 124.32c Including current year income USD (cents) 97.62p Including current year income Sterling (pence) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. The unaudited NAV above has been calculated on the basis of 44,927,580 C Shares in issue.