Survey finds 1 in 7 Canadian drinkers does so excessively and names their motivations for abstaining in the New Year

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2019) - Improved health, weight loss and savings are chief among the reasons that more than 40% of Canadians are considering not drinking this month.

Respondents to a recent online survey that considered Canadians' drinking habits name these benefits as central to why they'd consider abstaining from alcohol: health reasons (50%), weight loss (40%), saving money (44%).

Other survey findings:

• One in seven Canadian drinkers meets the Center for Disease Control's definition of 'excessive drinker'

• 41% of Canadians are open to idea of abstaining from alcohol

• 1 in 5 are open to drinking non-alcoholic beverages to abstain from alcohol

• Millennials most likely to go alcohol-free

The results, released Wednesday, were compiled from a December 2018 survey of more than 1,475 randomly selected Canadians. They're considered accurate to within 2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

These findings bolster an inclination more and more Canadians are having to curb their alcohol consumption - particularly after the holiday season, says David Pullara, CMO of a Toronto-based alcohol-free beer and wine producer, Hill Street Beverage Company.

"With Hill Street products, you can celebrate the New Year, while also honouring any resolutions and kick starting a habit of not drinking - or drinking less," he says.

In support of such goals, the company today launched its inaugural Hill Street Challenge.

Participants who abstain from alcohol for 30 days and share their intentions on social media, using the HillStreetChallenge hashtag, can help one of Hill Street's charity partners - the Arthritis Society of Canada or Prostate Cancer Canada - win a $10,000 donation.

"Hill Street is excited to begin 2019 as the host of ever-expanding community for consumers interested in healthy living,"Pullara says.

Record Hill Street sales through 2018 confirm a global trend: the popularity of non-alcohol wines and beers is increasing worldwide. In November, Hill Street announced it had sold 1 million bottles of alcohol-free wine since the company's founding in 2008.

A Hill Street research paper, released in December 2018, outlines the negative health impacts of alcohol.

