The global portable and inflatable swimming pool market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 13% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is increasing consumer preference for convenience, flexibility, and portability. Dense population concentrations in urban cities have pushed up real estate prices over the last decade. This has led to a substantial reduction in the availability of space to construct homes. Space utilization is one of the significant space management concerns in recent times, which includes effective management of residential physical space inventory. Consumers in the residential sector show an inclination toward the adoption of innovative space management solutions. This includes the use of potable and inflatable swimming pools to utilize space inventory effectively. Portable and inflatable swimming pools are appropriate solutions to space management issues. This is because they eliminate the need for permanent space consumption.

This market research report on the global portable and inflatable swimming pool market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the swimming being made mandatory for children in schools as one of the key emerging trends in the global portable and inflatable swimming pool market:

Global portable and inflatable swimming pool market: Swimming being made mandatory for children in schools

Swimming on a frequent basis can help maintain in a good physical and mental health. It helps to burn calories, slows down aging, and builds muscle strength and endurance. It also helps to maintain cardiovascular fitness and enhance metabolism. It reduces stress, improves flexibility, and has numerous other benefits, therefore swimming is made mandatory for children in schools.

"School across the developing economies are mandating swimming as a major part of the physical education curriculum to empower children with the swimming skills. The Chinese Tsinghua university has made swimming test compulsory before students graduate. Hence, these factors are expected to persuade parents to purchase portable and inflatable swimming pools to make their children learn and practice swimming at the earliest possible age. This is expected to trigger the sales of portable and inflatable swimming pools during the forecast period.," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global portable and inflatable swimming pool market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global portable and inflatable swimming pool market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 45%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the increasing consumer preference for convenience, flexibility, and portability and affordable options to permanent swimming pools.

