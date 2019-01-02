

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch manufacturing growth hit a three-month high in December, as output, new orders and employment rose at faster rates, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday.



The NEVI Netherlands manufacturing purchasing managers' index, or PMI, rose to 57.2 from 56.1 in November. Any figure above 50 indicates improvement in the sector.



The average for the final quarter of 2018 as a whole was 56.8, which was the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2016, but remained well above the long-run trend level of 52.7.



The PMI averaged 59.7 in 2018, a new record for a calendar year in the survey's 19-year history, IHS Markit said.



Among components, output, new orders and employment grew at the strongest rates since September.



The input price inflation slowed to a sixteen-month low, while the output price inflation eased to a fourteen-month low, but remained strong.



Manufacturers' optimism regarding output growth in future eased from record levels seen earlier in the year.



