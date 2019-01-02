SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solution provider, has announced the completion of their latest supply market intelligence engagement for a manufacturing industry client. The client is one of the world's foremost manufacturing industry companies. With increasing competition and evolving customer preferences in the manufacturing market, the client realized the need to leverage a supply market intelligence engagement to build a robust and automated procurement approach to enhance integration with the suppliers and manage indirect spend across the supply chain. Moreover, the manufacturing industry client wanted to migrate from their current multiple stage procurement process to a robust and automated procurement approach.

According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "Supply market intelligence engagement helps enhance productivity and achieve tighter control and compliance across the supply chain."

With the help of SpendEdge's supply market intelligence solution, the manufacturing industry client achieved tighter control and compliance across their business units, obtained better visibility on corporate spend across suppliers and subsequently improved their overall capability and productivity. In a broader sense, the client gained a more comprehensive knowledge of the supply market and achieved its goal of supplier diversification to address the increasing importance of emerging markets. This subsequently helped the client cut down direct and indirect costs and altogether helped the manufacturing industry company develop better sourcing strategies, enhance market share, improve ROI, and achieve an annual cost savings of $15 million.

SpendEdge's supply market intelligence engagement helped the client to:

Enhance integration with their suppliers and manage indirect spend across the supply chain

Gain detailed insights into supply and demand fluctuations in the market

The supply market intelligence engagement also offered predictive insights on:

Conducting a detailed analysis of the supply market and developing a precise commodity profile

Gaining in-depth insights into the suppliers' segments and the cost of commodities

