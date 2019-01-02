Proskauer Bolsters Restructuring Capabilities With Addition of Partner Elisabeth Baltay

LONDON, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its strategic expansion in London, international law firm Proskauer announced today the arrival of corporate partner Elisabeth Baltay.

"We are pleased to welcome Elisabeth to our growing office. She will be instrumental in building Proskauer's position in the restructuring space, and we look forward to her contributions to our clients across the asset class," stated Mary Kuusisto, partner and head of the Firm's London office.

Ms. Baltay represents clients in complex multi-jurisdictional financing and alternative capital financing, restructurings, real estate and asset financing, public to private financing, project finance, and secured syndicated corporate lending. Advising a broad range of asset management clients, Ms. Baltay's primary focus is advising distressed and private credit funds. In addition, she represents financial institutions and corporates in connection with their restructuring activities and advises clients in the real estate acquisition space.

Ms. Baltay studied under the Erasmus Programme at the University of Cologne and received an undergraduate degree from King's College, University of London. She received her law degree from the College of Law, London. In 2018, Legal Business named her a "Significant Player" for leading female finance experts in London.

Additional information about the Firm can be found at www.proskauer.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Talbott

Proskauer

Media Relations Manager

jtalbott@proskauer.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677908/Proskauer_Logo.jpg