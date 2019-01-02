

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) announced that Dennis Durkin has been named Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Most recently, Durkin had been serving as Chief Corporate Officer. Durkin replaces Spencer Neumann who was terminated for cause for violating his legal obligations to the company.



'Dennis is a leader with unimpeachable integrity and exemplary character who displays impeccable judgment. He is a seasoned leader known for driving financial and operational excellence. We missed having him in a more day-to-day operational and financial role and are glad to have him back as CFO,' said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX