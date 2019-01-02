sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,28 Euro		+0,03
+2,40 %
WKN: 865623 ISIN: NO0003921009 Ticker-Symbol: NK1A 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
DNO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DNO ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,29
1,30
16:00
1,29
1,30
15:57
02.01.2019 | 14:41
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

DNO ASA: Financial Calendar for 2019

DNO ASA's scheduled financial reporting in 2019 is as follows:

  • Full-year 2018 presentation: 7 February 2019
  • Operating and financial update: 11 April 2019
  • Half-year 2019 presentation: 31 July 2019
  • Operating and financial update: 31 October 2019

The Company's 2018 Annual Report will be released on 27 March 2019 and the Company's Annual General Meeting is scheduled for 29 May 2019.

DNO reserves the right to revise the above dates.

Oslo, 2 January 2019

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: DNO ASA via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)