DNO ASA: Financial Calendar for 2019

DNO ASA's scheduled financial reporting in 2019 is as follows:

Full-year 2018 presentation: 7 February 2019

Operating and financial update: 11 April 2019

Half-year 2019 presentation: 31 July 2019

Operating and financial update: 31 October 2019

The Company's 2018 Annual Report will be released on 27 March 2019 and the Company's Annual General Meeting is scheduled for 29 May 2019.

DNO reserves the right to revise the above dates.

Oslo, 2 January 2019

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

