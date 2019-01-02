MeiraGTx to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced that Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of MeiraGTx, will present at the J.P. Morgan 37Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco.

A live webcast of MeiraGTx's presentation will be available from the "Events and Presentations" page of the Company's Investors & Media section of the company's website at www.investors.meiragtx.com . A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About MeiraGTx

(NASDAQ:MGTX) is a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company with four ongoing clinical programs and a broad pipeline of preclinical and research programs. MeiraGTx has core capabilities in viral vector design and optimization and gene therapy manufacturing, as well as a potentially transformative gene regulation technology. Led by an experienced management team, MeiraGTx has taken a portfolio approach by licensing, acquiring and developing technologies that give depth across both product candidates and indications. MeiraGTx's initial focus is on three distinct areas of unmet medical need: inherited retinal diseases, severe forms of xerostomia and neurodegenerative diseases. Though initially focusing on the eye, salivary gland and central nervous system, MeiraGTx intends to expand its focus in the future to develop additional gene therapy product candidates for patients suffering from a range of serious diseases.

For more information, please visit www.meiragtx.com .

