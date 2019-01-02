Pelican House Mining Plc - Outcome of General Meeting

Pelican House Mining plc

(the "Company" or "Pelican House Mining");

Outcome of General Meeting; Change of Name;

Share Placing Unconditional

A general meeting ("General Meeting") of the Company, notice of which was posted on 10th December 2018, occurred today at 11.00 a. m. GMT. All resolutions before shareholders were passed without opposition. The passing as a special resolution of resolution 5, being the proposed change of name from Pelican House Mining plc to Sport Capital Group plc, shall result, when the name-change has been registered with the Registrar of Companies, in the Company's being known by its new name. The NEX Exchange Growth Market ticker symbol for the ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Shares") in the capital of the Company shall shortly be changed from "PHM" to "SCG".

On 6thDecember 2018, the Company announced a placing for cash (the "Placing") of 13,333,333 new Shares (the "Placing Shares") together with a like number of warrants, conditional only upon the General Meeting resolutions' being approved. The outcome of the General Meeting means that the Placing has now become unconditional and, upon allotment of the Placing Shares, the Company's issued Share capital shall be £111,322.83 or 111,322,833 Shares (previously £97,989.50 or 97,989,500 Shares).

Following allotment of the Placing Shares, Eight Capital Partners plc, the NEX Exchange-quoted investment vehicle, shall be interested in 26,833,333 Shares or 24.10 per cent of the Share capital as enlarged by the Placing (previously, 13,500,000 Shares or 13.78 per cent) of Pelican House Mining.

Simon Grant-Rennick,

Chairman of the Board,

Pelican House Mining plc,

London, 2ndJanuary 2019

Enquiries :

Pelican House Mining plc:Simon Grant-Rennick

E-mail: contact@pelicanhousemining.co.uk / sgrelk@aol.com

Tel: + 44 797 325 3124

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited: Graham Atthill-Beck

E-mail: Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk / blackpearladvisers@gmail.com

Tel: +44 20 7464 4091

Mob: +44 750 643 4107; +971 50 856 9408

Brinsley Holman

E-mail: Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk

Tel: +44 20 7464 4098