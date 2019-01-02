

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) announced a long-term strategic relationship for the supply of plasmid DNA to fulfill Sarepta's needs for its gene therapy clinical trials and commercial supply. Aldevron will provide GMP-grade plasmid for Sarepta's micro-dystrophin Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy program and Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy programs, as well as plasmid source material for future gene therapy programs.



Aldevron supplies plasmid DNA and gene editing enzymes to biopharmaceutical researchers developing advanced gene-based medicines. The company employs a team of 270 across its three locations in Fargo, North Dakota, Madison, Wisconsin, and Freiburg, Germany.



