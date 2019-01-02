Greg Leia: Gregory J. Leia Acquires Shares in Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp.

Press Release under the Early Warning System

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2019 / This press release is issued by Gregory J. Leia as required under National Instrument 62-104 (5.2) and National Instrument 62-103 Respecting the Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. Calgary, Alberta. On December 29, 2018 Mr. Leia, indirectly through Gregory J. Leia Professional Corporation purchased 1,600,000 units of Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. ("TAPC") (symbol TPC on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture ("TSXV") pursuant to a non-brokered private placement for $0.05 per unit. Each unit consisted of 1 common share and 1 common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase 1 common share for $0.075 any time within 5 years of issuance of the warrant.

Mr. Leia, directly or indirectly, now owns 5,825,300 common shares representing approximately 55% of the 10,512,668 outstanding common shares of TAPC upon completion of the private placement. Mr. Leia has rights to acquire 3,600,000 additional common shares upon exercise of warrants and 270,000 common shares upon exercise of options. There would be 14,922,668 common shares issued and outstanding if all warrants and options were exercised and if so Mr. Leia would own or have a right to acquire 9,695,300 common shares representing 65% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a fully diluted basis. Mr. Leia is an officer and a director of TAPC. Mr. Leia holds shares in TAPC for investment purpose only.

A copy of the report required to be filed under National Instrument 62-103 is to be filed on www.sedar.com and may be obtained by contacting Mr. Leia. For more information please contact Mr. Leia at 403 265 4122 or at #203 - 221 10th Ave SE, Calgary Alberta T2G 0V9.

The TSXV has not reviewed or approved this press release.

SOURCE: Greg Leia

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/531701/Gregory-J-Leia-Acquires-Shares-in-Tenth-Avenue-Petroleum-Corp