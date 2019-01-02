

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Drifting index and stock futures amid rising concerns about global economic slowdown point to a gap down opening for the U.S. market on Wednesday, the fist trading session of 2019.



A sell-off in Asian markets and weakness across Europe amid concerns about global growth and worries about the impact of the government shutdown in the U.S. are likely force investors to exit counters.



Disappointing Chinese manufacturing activity report due to the ongoing U.S.-China trade sent stock prices down south in Asian and European markets today.



Meanwhile, a recent tweet from U.S. President Donald Trump suggests the government shutdown may not end anytime soon. According to reports, the Congress is set to reconvene later in the day. Trump has reportedly invited Democrats to a meeting at the White House. However, it remains to be seen if the Democratic congressional leaders will take part in the meeting.



Investors will be tracking ratings reports from leading brokerages for some direction with regard to individual stocks.



On Monday, stocks fluctuated over the course of the session before ending notably higher. The Dow jumped 265.06 points or 1.2 percent to 23,327.46, the Nasdaq climbed 50.76 points or 0.8 percent to 6,635.28 and the S&P 500 advanced 21.11 points or 0.9 percent to 2,506.85.



Nonetheless, the major averages ended the year with notable losses due to the sell-off seen in recent weeks. The Nasdaq tumbled by 3.9 percent, while the Dow and the S&P 500 plunged by 5.6 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively.



Asian stocks tumbled on Wednesday as a contraction in China's manufacturing sector due to ongoing trade friction with the U.S. weighed on sentiment. Markets were also impacted by the U.S. government shutdown, which entered its 12th day.



Data released by Market showed, China's manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in nineteen months in December. The Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.7 in the month, from 50.2 in November.



European markets were declining sharply, tracking weak Asian markets.



In economic news from Eurozone, data showed eurozone manufacturing PMI stood at 51.4 in December, down from November's 51.8 and the lowest since February 2016.



Meanwhile, the U.K. PMI extended its upbeat momentum in the month to hit a six-month high at 54.2.



In Germany, employment grew to a record high in 2018 despite a slowdown in the economy, preliminary figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed.S



With no trace of a workable plan, the government shutdown in the U.S. entered its 12th day, and U.S. stock futures were moving lower this morning.



On the economic front, a report on manufacturing activity in the U.S. for the month of December is due at 9:45 AM ET.



The Institute of Supply Management's manufacturing survey for December is due for release at 10 AM ET.



In commodities, crude oil futures for February were declining by $0.66, or 1.44%, at $44.75 a barrel. Gold futures for February were up $5.70, or 0.33%, at $1,287.00 an ounce.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX