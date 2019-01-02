Technavio analysts forecast the global tongue depressors market to have an incremental growth of USD 38 million during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate in the year-over-year growth.

Marketing strategies of tongue depressor manufacturers are one of the major trends being witnessed in the global tongue depressors market 2018-2022. Vendors are focusing on different marketing strategies to increase product sales and one such strategy is online marketing activities. Many vendors are engaging in online retailing as it allows them to expand their presence in domestic and international markets. Also, many vendors are offering discounts for bulk purchases and promotional offers online, which increased the number of online purchases.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global tongue depressors market is the increasing prevalence of oral diseases and its related risk factors:

Global tongue depressors market: Increasing prevalence of oral diseases and its related risk factors

Globally, the prevalence of oral infections is steadily increasing. As of 2017, on an average, periodontal disease affects about 35% of the global population and severe periodontal diseases affect about one in five middle-aged adults (35-44 years). The risk of oral diseases also increases due to factors such as smoking, diabetes, and stress, which causes the demand for tongue depressors, thereby driving the market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "As per CDC report, in the US, in 2012, 47.2% of the people above 30 years have some form of oral diseases and 70.1% of the people above 65 years had periodontal disease. Also, the prevalence of oral disease such as oral cancer is increasing. For instance, in the US, each year, approximately 30,000 people are diagnosed with cancers that affect the mouth or pharynx."

Global tongue depressors market: Segmentation analysis

The global tongue depressors market research report provides market segmentation by material (reusable tongue depressors and disposable tongue depressors) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 45% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of oral diseases and its related risk factors and less stringent regulations and low capital investment.

