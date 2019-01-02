sprite-preloader
02.01.2019
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

PR Newswire

London, January 2

To: Company Announcements
Date:02 January 2019
Company: F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited
LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 Section 2.5)

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date:2 January 2019

Name of applicant:F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited
Name of scheme:General purposes blocklisting facility
Period of return:From:1 July 2018To:31 December 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:13,535,000
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:13,535,000

Name of contact:James Machon
Telephone number of contact:01481 745 212

