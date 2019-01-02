Technavio analysts forecast the global blood pressure cuffs market to grow at a CAGR of more than 7 during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate in the year-over-year growth.

Rise in use of disposable cuffs to reduce HAIs infection is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global blood pressure cuffs market 2018-2022. HAI infection can be acquired by any patient while receiving medical treatment in a healthcare facility. According to the CDC, on any given day, about one in 25 hospital patients has at least one HAI infection. HAI infection can be caused due to the use of indwelling medical devices such as central lines, urinary catheters, surgical procedures, and contaminated healthcare equipment. The increasing concern of healthcare organizations to reduce HAI infection and the availability of more disposable blood pressure cuffs are expected to drive the market.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global blood pressure cuffs market is the increasing incidence of hypertension and growth of the geriatric population:

Global blood pressure cuffs market: Increasing incidence of hypertension and growth of geriatric population

BP above 140/90 mm Hg is considered high and termed as hypertension. It occurs due to the increasing pressure on the walls of the arteries and could affect the heart and the kidneys. It increases the risk of diseases such as stroke, kidney failure and can also affect the brain by causing dementia. Hypertension is also called the silent killer, as it often has no warning signs or symptoms which makes the use of blood pressure cuffs important. The increasing prevalence of hypertension, which, in turn, result in a growing demand for regular BP monitoring by blood pressure cuffs for prevention and treatment is expected to drive the market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "The worldwide prevalence of hypertension is expected to increase from approximately 1.17 billion in 2017 to 1.33 billion by 2025. Most of the hypertension prevalence is from low and middle-income countries and the complications of it result in approximately 55% of cardiovascular-related deaths globally every year."

Global blood pressure cuffs market: Segmentation analysis

The global blood pressure cuffs market research report provides market segmentation by product (reusable cuffs and disposable cuffs) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for 43% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the increasing incidence of hypertension and growth of the geriatric population and adoption of online marketing strategies.

