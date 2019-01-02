Klaipedos Nafta: Regarding the acquisition of own shares of AB Klaipedos nafta

Conditions of the acquisition:
The purpose of share acquisition: the provision of shares to employees.
The beginning of share purchase: 7th January 2019.
The end of share purchase: 25th January 2019.
The maximum number of shares to purchase: 1'463'414.
Total maximal price of shares to be purchased: EUR 600 000,00.
The price of shares to be purchased: EUR 0,41 per unit.
Assignments to sell shares will be accumulated during the whole period of share acquisition. If the supply of shares exceeds the number of the shares to be purchased, then the number of shares to be sold will be reduced proportionally to all sellers of shares.
Chief Financial Officer Jonas Lenkšas, +370 694 80594