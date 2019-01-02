

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Incoming Republican senator Mitt Romney made a scathing attack on Donald Trump's presidency on New Year, saying he has not risen to the mantle of his office, and that his words and actions have caused dismay around the world.



Romney made a critical analysis of Trump's nearly two-year old rule in an op-ed published in The Washington Post on Tuesday, two days before his scheduled swearing in as Utah's junior senator.



The 70-year-old former Massachusetts governor has been a fierce critic of Trump, but he fought the Senate election with his support.



Romney begins the article, titled, 'The president shapes the public character of the nation. Trump's character falls short,' by saying the Trump presidency made a deep descent in December.



'The departures of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and White House Chief of Staff John F.Kelly, the appointment of senior persons of lesser experience, the abandonment of allies who fight beside us, and the president's thoughtless claim that America has long been a 'sucker' in world affairs all defined his presidency down,' according to the Republican party's 2012 nominee for President.



While Romney praised Trump's appointments, in top administration posts, of people such as Rex Tillerson, Jeff Sessions, Nikki Haley, H.R. McMaster and James Mattis as 'encouraging,' he justified his policies to align U.S. corporate taxes with those of global competitors, to strip out excessive regulations, to crack down on China's unfair trade practices, to reform criminal justice and to appoint conservative judges.



'With the nation so divided, resentful and angry, presidential leadership in qualities of character is indispensable. And it is in this province where the incumbent's shortfall has been most glaring,' he points out.



Pitching the billionaire-turned-politician against the global scenario, Romney says Trump's words and actions have caused dismay around the world.



He called on the Trump administration to take action to repair the United States' fiscal foundation, set a course to a balanced budget, attract the best talent to America's service and the best innovators to America's economy.



Romney vowed that he will speak out against Trump's significant statements or actions that are divisive, racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, dishonest or destructive to democratic institutions.



Trump responded to the criticism in a composed manner Wednesday. He said he would much prefer that Mitt Romney focus on border security and so many other things where he can be helpful. 'Be a team player & win,' he tweeted.



