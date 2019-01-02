Trusted Luxury Villa Company Offers Clients Best Value in History

NEW YORK, January 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Exceptional Villas which are part of Dream World Travel Ltd group are offering clients an exclusive deal which makes renting a luxury villa anywhere in the world better value than ever before. Customers who book any Exceptional Villa property between now and the end of January will be entitled to up to US $2,000 discount off their vacation. The money may be taken off the total price of the holiday or used for added VIP extras such as fast track through the airports, car hire, chefs, excursions, boat charters and much more.

Exceptional Villas who are one of the world's leading luxury vacation rental experts are offering this unique and exclusive deal to be used on any of their villas anywhere in the world. "This is our gift to our clients and is the best value offer we have ever given in the history of our company," says; Alexandra Baradi, the owner and CEO of Exceptional Villas. A villa vacation is a perfect way to spend time with friends and family and allows for both extra privacy and extra space and great value when compared to a 5-star hotel equivalent. It is also a great option for a special occasion such as an anniversary celebration, party or small destination wedding.

The company which was formed in 1992 offers some of the best and most exclusive villas in the world. They feature villas in beautiful destinations such as St Lucia, Barbados and St Barts, The Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos, The Maldives and Thailand and they meticulously match each villa to their clients' needs and wishes.

They have a completely unique approach to how they operate. They only feature villas that have been personally inspected and take a lot of time with each client to properly understand their needs and requirements.

Whilst there is a trend for online booking in the mass market, the luxury market has seen a major trend in clients wishing to speak and engage with travel experts such as Exceptional Villas before committing to a high spend booking.

All rental values calculated before taxes and fees

The credit will be applied at the following rate:

$250 USD off for a total rental value of $7,000 - $8,999 USD

off for a total rental value of - $500 USD off for a total rental value of $9,000 - $14,999 USD

off for a total rental value of - $700 USD off for a total rental value of $15,000 - $21,999 USD

off for a total rental value of - $1,000 USD off for a total rental value of $22,000 USD - $24,999

off for a total rental value of - $1 ,500 USD off for a total rental value of $25,000 - $34,999

,500 USD off for a total rental value of - $2 ,000 USD off for a total rental value of $35,000 USD and over

The amounts may be used for concierge credit such as fast airport tracking, car hire, VIP transportation, chauffeur driven limousines, spa treatments, excursions, pre-arrival stocking, chefs, extra staff or the money may simply be taken off the final payment.

Exceptional Villas is part of Dream World Travel Ltd; A European based vacation Rental Company with clients and destinations all over the world. The company includes other very high-end brands such as Villas Barbados. Many of their villas are fully staffed with Butlers, Housekeepers, Cooks and Gardeners. Facilities change from villa to villa with some having private pools, tennis courts and gymnasiums. Many of the villas are beachfront. But what they all have in common is that they are all exceptional. The company have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offers a unique bespoke service to their clients. There is no membership fee, just a VIP service. Their aim with each booking is to exceed client expectations every time.

