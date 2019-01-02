Social Life Network, Inc: FutPost.com Soccer Social Network Launches New Mobile App

New app is a part of the company strategy to better connect MLS players, coaches, youth leagues and soccer fans together

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2019 / Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCQB: WDLF), announced today that it will be launching a new iTunes and Android mobile app for the FutPost.com soccer social network, in advance of FutPost presenting at the 2019 United Soccer Coaches Convention in Chicago Illinois on January 12th.

Billed as 'The World's Largest Annual Gathering of Soccer Coaches and Administrators' the United Soccer Coaches Convention and US Youth Soccer Workshop draws more than 6,300 coaches, and more than 13,000 attendees. This mobile app provides a simple way for coaches and players to connect during and after the convention, promoting FutPost as the industry's premier mobile application for connecting the more than 17 million coaches and players together here in the United States and Canada.

'We're so excited to be the soccer social network for connecting this amazing audience of coaches and players together at the 2019 United Soccer Coaches Convention,' said Social Life Network's CEO, Ken Tapp. 'The convention is the largest annual event world-wide, and providing FutPost with our latest mobile app technology to power their presence at the 5-day convention is a great honor,' adds Tapp.

About Social Life Network, Inc.

Social Life Network, Inc. is an artificial intelligence and blockchain powered social network and e-commerce technology company based in Denver Colorado. They launched their first social network in the cannabis and hemp industry in 2013, and have since launched niche e-commerce social networks to meet the growing demand for social technology in the residential Real Estate industry and many sports verticals including Tennis, Soccer, Hunting & Fishing world-wide.

For more information, visit https://www.SocialNetwork.ai/

