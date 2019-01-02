The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 31 December 2018, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 31 December 2018 91.64p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 90.38p per ordinary share







02 January 2019



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45