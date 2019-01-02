Angelfish Investments Plc - Update on Investment

Angelfish Investments plc ("Angelfish" or "the Company")

Update on Investment

2 January 2019

The Directors of Angelfish announce the following update on its investment in Wallet Ads Limited ("Wallet Ads").

On 9 August 2018, Angelfish announced that it had subscribed for £150,000 convertible loan notes issued by Wallet Ads. The loan was drawn down in instalments and following the final instalment on 31 December 2018, the full amount of the loan has been converted into equity representing 20% of the ordinary share capital of Wallet Ads, in accordance with the terms of the loan.

Mark Hadleigh, CEO and Founder of Wallet Ads commented: "Wallet Ads has continued to develop its Mobile Engagement Platform. Further improvements to our technology stack will allow us to offer totally dedicated resources to each of our clients. We can now deliver over 10 million fully personalised pass updates per hour for every campaign. More importantly, we can update hundreds of campaigns at these incredible speeds, at the same time. As we progress from our early pilot schemes into our full launch phase, Wallet Ads is positioned as a premium service provider in the Mobile Engagement Market. I am delighted by the commitment to Wallet Ads demonstrated by today's announcement and to be working with Angelfish to grow Wallet Ads within the UK and Internationally.''

Richard Walker, director of Angelfish commented: "Angelfish are delighted to obtain an equity holding in Wallet Ads ahead of the company's roll out in 2019. Since our initial funding, the Wallet Ads management have made significant progress in developing the technology behind the model in addition to generating positive feedback from its early pilot scheme with Printworks Manchester and attracting interest from leading payment terminal companies.''

Further updates on Wallet Ads will be made as they become available.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

The directors of the Company take responsibility for this announcement.

-ENDS-

