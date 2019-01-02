

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Wednesday's session with mixed results. After a weak start, the markets pared their losses over the course of the trading session.



Early losses were triggered by disappointing manufacturing data from China and the weak performance of the Asian markets overnight. A rebound in crude oil prices helped to brighten the mood among investors, but concerns over the U.S. government shutdown also weighed on sentiment.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened 0.13 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.28 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.05 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.20 percent, but the CAC of France fell 0.87 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.09 percent and the SMI of Switzerland was closed.



In London, Hammerson dropped 2.13 percent. The real estate firm said that its financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2018 is anticipated to be in line with market expectations.



Upstream oil and gas exploration and production company Ophir Energy jumped 28.85 percent after confirming talks with a potential new owner.



China's manufacturing activity fell in December, due to a decline in new orders, for the first time since May 2017, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday. The headline seasonally adjusted Caixin Factory Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, fell to 49.7 from 50.2 in November.



Eurozone manufacturing expanded at the weakest pace since early 2016 in December as new orders fell for a third month and business confidence eroded to a six-year low, results of the survey by IHS Markit confirmed on Wednesday.



The final Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, was 51.4, unchanged from the flash, but lower than November's 51.8.



Germany's employment grew to a record high in 2018 despite a slowdown in the economy, preliminary figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Wednesday. The number of employed grew by 562,000 persons or 1.3 percent to an annual average 44.8 million.



UK manufacturing sector expanded at the fastest pace in six months in December, defying expectations for a slowing, as demand strengthened as manufacturers and clients prepared for Brexit. The CIPS UK manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, climbed to 54.2 from November's 53.6, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday.



Economists had forecast a lower score of 52.5. A PMI reading above 50 shows growth in the manufacturing sector.



