1st Capital Bank Announces Appointment of Phil Morreale as SVP, Managing Director in San Luis Obispo

SALINAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2019 / 1st Capital Bank (OTC PINK: FISB) today announced the appointment of Phil Morreale as the Bank's Senior Vice President, Managing Director, of the San Luis Obispo County market. Mr. Morreale is a veteran banker who has thirty-five years of experience serving clients along California's Central Coast.

Mr. Morreale has held a number of high-level management positions in the banking industry, specializing in relationship management, commercial lending, and most recently, growing a de novo bank branch. He is the Board President of the Children's Creative Project, a program of the Santa Barbara County Department of Education, and a Board Member and Sponsorship Committee Chair of the University of California, Santa Barbara Economic Forecast Project.

"Phil is a fantastic addition to our team in San Luis Obispo," said Jon Ditlevsen, Chief Lending Officer of 1st Capital Bank. "His exceptional reputation and professional experience will be a valuable asset to our San Luis Obispo County clients."

Of the appointment, Mr. Morreale commented "I am looking forward to joining 1st Capital Bank's effort to grow its presence in the San Luis Obispo market. There is tremendous opportunity here, and the Bank has built an impressive team."

Mr. Morreale can be reached at phil.morreale@1stcapitalbank.com or (805) 592-2037.

About 1st Capital Bank

The Bank's primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast Region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") and the U.S. Department of Agriculture ("USDA"). A full suite of deposit accounts is also available, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, and San Luis Obispo. The Bank's corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas CA 93901. The Bank's website is www.1stCapital.bank. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000.

Member FDIC / Equal Opportunity Lender / SBA Preferred Lender

This news release is available at the www.1stcapital.bank website for no charge.

For further information, please contact:

Thomas E. Meyer President and Chief Executive Officer 1st Capital Bank 831.264.4057 office Tom.Meyer@1stCapitalBank.com Michael J. Winiarski Chief Financial Officer 1st Capital Bank 831.264.4014 office Michael.Winiarski@1stCapitalBank.com

SOURCE: 1st Capital Bank

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/531015/1st-Capital-Bank-Announces-Appointment-of-Phil-Morreale-as-SVP-Managing-Director-in-San-Luis-Obispo