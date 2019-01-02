

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices ended on a positive note on Wednesday, climbing to a two-week high on hopes the OPEC and its allies will start reducing output from this month.



After a weak start and a subsequent fall to lower levels, oil prices moved higher as the session progressed and eventually settled on a firm note as stocks rebounded on Wall Street after an initial setback and on hopes of production cuts.



Fears about demand growth due to data showing a contraction in manufacturing activity in China in December dragged down oil prices early on in the session. A weak manufacturing sector data from Eurozone too raised concerns about global economic growth.



However, oil prices rebounded, riding on a report from Bloomberg that said crude exports from Saudi Arabia showed a monthly decline of about 464,000 barrels a day in December. Oil's rebound was also supported by hopes that OPEC and some of its allies who agreed to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day, have started implementing the reduction plan.



Crude oil futures for February ended up $1.13, or 2.5%, at $46.54 a barrel, the highest settlement in two weeks.



On Monday, crude oil futures settled at $45.41 a barrel, notching up a gain of $0.08 for the session.



According to data released on Monday, manufacturing activity in China contracted for the first time in 19 months in December. The Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.7 from 50.2 in November amid ongoing trade frictions between the world's two largest economies.



