Cavotec SA: Preliminary results of Cavotec's rights issue

Press release, 2 January 2019

Preliminary results of Cavotec SA's ("Cavotec" or the "Company") rights issue, for which the subscription period ended 21 December 2018, indicate that 80.5 per cent of the offered shares were subscribed for with subscription rights and an additional 7.9 per cent were subscribed for without subscription rights. In total, 88.4 per cent of the rights issue was subscribed for, with and without subscription rights. The remaining 11.6 per cent will be subscribed for by Bure Equity AB, who has underwritten the rights issue.

Through the rights issue Cavotec will raise proceeds amounting to approximately MSEK 204 before transaction costs.

The final results of the rights issue will be published on or around 4 January 2019, and subscribers who have been allocated shares subscribed for without subscription rights will be notified shortly thereafter.Those who have subscribed for new shares without subscription rights will be allocated shares as described in the prospectus published on 6 December 2018.

The final day for trading in the paid subscribed shares ("BTA", Sw. betald tecknad aktie) is expected to be on or around 9 January 2019. Trading of the new shares subscribed for with subscription rights on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to commence on or around 11 January 2019.

Financial and legal advisors

ABG Sundal Collier is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner in connection with the rights issue. Vinge is acting as legal advisor in relation to Swedish law and Bär & Karrer SA is acting as legal advisors in relation to Swiss law to Cavotec.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Hähnel, Investor Relations Manager

Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34

E-mail: johan.hahnel@cavotec.com

This information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above on 2 January 2019 at 22:00 CET.

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports and industrial applications worldwide. Cavotec innovative technologies ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations. To find out more about Cavotec, visit our website at cavotec.com.

